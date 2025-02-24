Authorities activate evacuation centres in the North

[Source: File Photo]
A total of 18 evacuation centres have been activated in the Northern Division.
This includes 12 schools, three community halls, and three private residences.
Residents in flood-prone areas of Vanua Levu are advised to move to the nearest evacuation centre or call the phone numbers below in case of an emergency.
Emergency Contacts
910 – National Fire Authority
913 – Energy Fiji Limited
917 – Fiji Police Force / 9905357
5777 – Water Authority of Fiji
5720 – Fiji Roads Authority
8811322 – Divisional EOC
9994261 – CND
Northern Division evacuation centers include:
1. Sukanaivalu Primary School
2. Navakawau Community Hall
3. Salialevu Primary School
4. Holy Cross College
5. Somosomo District School
6. Togo Community Hall
7. Naivivi Primary School
8. Naweni District School
9. Tukavesi Community Hall
10. Kama District School
11. Nabua Primary School (North)
12. Wainigadru Village (Bonafasio residence)
13. Saqani High School
14. Maramarua Primary School
15. Khalsa College
16. Yaro Village
17. Vunikodi Village
18. Nalele Village (Tui Cikobia’s residence)