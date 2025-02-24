Authorities activate evacuation centres in the North

[Source: File Photo]

A total of 18 evacuation centres have been activated in the Northern Division.

This includes 12 schools, three community halls, and three private residences.

Residents in flood-prone areas of Vanua Levu are advised to move to the nearest evacuation centre or call the phone numbers below in case of an emergency.

Article continues after advertisement

Emergency Contacts

910 – National Fire Authority

913 – Energy Fiji Limited

917 – Fiji Police Force / 9905357

5777 – Water Authority of Fiji

5720 – Fiji Roads Authority

8811322 – Divisional EOC

9994261 – CND

Northern Division evacuation centers include:

1. Sukanaivalu Primary School

2. Navakawau Community Hall

3. Salialevu Primary School

4. Holy Cross College

5. Somosomo District School

6. Togo Community Hall

7. Naivivi Primary School

8. Naweni District School

9. Tukavesi Community Hall

10. Kama District School

11. Nabua Primary School (North)

12. Wainigadru Village (Bonafasio residence)

13. Saqani High School

14. Maramarua Primary School

15. Khalsa College

16. Yaro Village

17. Vunikodi Village

18. Nalele Village (Tui Cikobia’s residence)

Click Here for Viti Plus Link