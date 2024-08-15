Australia donates $100,000 in tools

[Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook]

Six vocational schools are set to benefit from donations of tools worth $100,000 from the Australian government.

The Ministry of Education received the donation at Lami High School yesterday.

Counselor at the Australian High Commission, Sophie Temby, presented the donations to Assistant Minister for Education, Iliesa Vanawalu.

Vanawalu thanked Australia for the support, which will benefit six vocational schools, highlighting the relationship between the two nations.