Another strike threat looms

[File Photo]

Employees of Fiji Roads Authority who are members of the Construction Energy and Timber Workers Union of Fiji have voted to take possible strike action.

National Secretary John Paul says this includes more than 100 members however they have not decided on a date yet.

Paul says early last year the workers of FRA joined their union and a series of discussions took place between the workers and the union in respect of their terms and conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it is shocking to note that FRA which is funded by taxpayers did not have a salary structure or a PMS system in place.

The Union Secretary says during their discussions with the management they refused to consider their claims for salary increase based on the unions claim for cost of living adjustments which has not been applied since 2017.

He says the coalition government when it came into power announced the removal of contract-based appointments in civil service however government-owned organizations such as FRA is refusing to let go of contract-based appointments when there is a severe shortage of workers in the construction industry.

Paul says the union conducted a secret ballot for strike action last month under the supervision of Ministry of Employment officers in FRA workstations nationwide.

He says in light of the possible strike action the public will experience some disturbance in the operations in the coming months.

FBC News is trying to get comments from Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau and Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh on this issue.