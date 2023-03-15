Another Opposition MP resigns

Opposition Member of Parliament and former Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete

Opposition Member of Parliament and former Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, has resigned from Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has given notice that Waqainabete’s seat is now vacant pursuant to Section 63(1)(a) of the Fijian Constitution.

Ratu Naiqama confirmed that Waqainabete resigned effective last Friday, March 10th, 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

So far, five FijiFirst MPs who crossed the threshold to join Parliament following the 2022 General Election have left their posts.

They are General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Voreqe Bainimarama, Rosy Akbar, Doctor Mahendra Reddy and now Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

FijiFirst candidate Veena Bhatnagar is next in line to replace Doctor Waqainabete.