Another 58 farmers’ benefit from lease renewal program

Another fifty-eight sugarcane farmers in the Northern Division have recently benefitted from the government’s New Farmers and Lease Renewal Program.

Under this program, eligible farmers receive financial support equivalent to 30% of the cost of lease renewals or a maximum of $7,500.

While handing over grant agreements to the farmers, Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh stressed that the program aims to lift financial burdens on farmers and encourage new and existing farmers to boost sugarcane production.

He says the sugar industry remains the largest industry in the northern division and needs to be revived.

Singh says the government assistance came in the form of this program after farmers raised concerns about the high cost of premium for lease renewals.

“This initiative continues to support new entrants and ensures that the existing farmers have a land security needed to maintain and expand their operations. This program stems from the government’s recognition of essential role land access plays in the sustainability of the sugar industry.”

177 sugarcane farmers in the north and western divisions have so far received assistance under this program.