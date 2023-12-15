Animal control measures intensify

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is advising farmers to take proper care of their animals, especially during this festive season.

From January to November this year alone, around 410 animals have been captured.

Andrew Tukana, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways, emphasizes the need for farmers to be responsible for their animals, urging them to provide secure fencing for their safety and well-being.

[File Photo]

Tukana highlights that stray animals have become a threat to road users, citing numerous complaints from the public, contributing to some road accidents.

Avinesh Dayal, Officer in Charge of the Animal Health and Production Division, reiterates the importance of licensing and branding animals.

Any animals found wandering off their owners’ property or on roadsides will be captured, loaded, and kept in the animal pound. Officers will be stationed throughout Fiji to carry out this vital work.

Dayal adds that notices with details of the trapped animals and the location where they were captured and loaded will be placed at the nearest police post and station.

The Ministry hopes that farmers will adhere to the regulations and encourages the public to visit the nearest agriculture office for advice and information.