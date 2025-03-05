Ahluwalia had verbally resigned says Minister

A new University of the South Vice Chancellor is expected to be identified soon.

This as Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirms that University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia had verbally resigned from his post during the USP Council meeting held in Cook Islands last year.

Radrodro says he was instructed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to resolve the USP strike last year.

He says the council met in the Cook Islands to discuss and resolve the issue.

During this meeting he says Professor Ahluwalia had verbally resigned and this was noted in the minutes.

He says Professor Ahluwalia was asked to provide a resignation in writing.

Radrodro says the council will revisit this issue in the next meeting and be able to proceed with the identification of the new VC for USP.

