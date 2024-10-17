Agriculture show empowers farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture hosted its first-ever panel discussion at today’s Agriculture Show, creating a platform for farmers to share the challenges they face directly with policymakers.

Deputy Secretary for Agriculture, Tekini Nakidakida, reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to fostering interactive dialogues, where farmers can discuss technical issues and explore practical solutions.

Nakidakida says insights from these discussions will help shape future agricultural policies and strategies.

The Agriculture Show has been a great success, with the ministry reporting a surge in stall sales, reflecting strong attendee engagement and growing interest in agricultural products and resources.

“Yes, this is an awareness program which we think will elevate the visibility of the farmers, what they are capable of, what they are producing and they are probably markets. We can help them build networks in this one week, build networks of farmers and markets with government organizations and non-government organizations.”

Nakidakida adds with limited access to ministry resources, local farmers are benefiting from these interactive sessions by gaining valuable insights and support to navigate the challenges of modern agriculture.

The Director of the China-Fiji Juncao Technology Demonstration Center – Lin Xingsheng states that while food security is a major challenge for Fiji, modern technology could be a solution.

“And the Juncao project plays a very important role to ensure the food security system and promote poverty alleviation. And they create job opportunities and promote the environment and address the climate change for sustainable development.”

He adds that the Agriculture Show aims to educate farmers and the Ministry on integrating technology into agriculture.

This year’s theme is “Empowering Farmers: Cultivating Resilience through Innovation and Inclusiveness in Climate-Smart Agriculture.”