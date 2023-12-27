AG signals potential amendments to 2013 Constitution

Attorney General Siromi Turaga states that they will explore ways to amend certain parts of the 2013 Constitution next year.

Turaga explains that they did not attempt to review it this year as they were focused on other priority areas.

He emphasizes that the Constitution does not belong to any particular party, and any amendments must be done with honesty.

“Start the conversation, look at options. As you know, some members of the public strongly believe that this Constitution should be abandoned. However, we are restricted. The question is whether we can take it to the Supreme Court or other avenues.”

To amend the Constitution, Parliament must pass a Bill, requiring the support of at least three-quarters of its members.