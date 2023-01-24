AG says his meeting with the Chief Justice is confidential

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says his meeting with Chief Justice Kamal Kumar is confidential and will not elaborate further.

He made the statement in response to comments made by the former Attorney-General and FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has made direct and indirect incursions and breaches of the Constitution.

He adds that every institution of the State is restricted by the powers given including the judiciary.

In response, Turaga described Sayed-Khaiyum’s comments as wild accusations.

“I will not elaborate on the meeting, given it was confidential and will not comment further on the gossip being peddled by Mr Khaiyum, to destabilize the Government and incite instability.”

Siromi maintains that the government is following due process and will continue to be consultative.