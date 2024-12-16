Acting hotel manager found dead

Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort in Wailoaloa
The Acting Manager of Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort in Wailoaloa has been allegedly stabbed to death.
The 40-year-old was found in the bathroom lying motionless with blood on his chest and a kitchen knife in his hand.
Police confirmed there were visible stabbing wounds on the body.
The body has been transferred to the Nadi Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Police say investigations continue.
