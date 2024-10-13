Acting COMPOL stresses integrity and justice

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew stresses the importance of maintaining the force’s integrity and commitment to justice.

While speaking at the Fiji Police Force’s 150th Sesquicentennial Celebrations formal dinner event, Chew called on law enforcement leaders to work together in safeguarding the nation.

He highlights the need for unity and collaboration in ensuring Fiji’s future security, with the principle of salus populi, the welfare of the people at the core of the police mission.

Article continues after advertisement

Chew also paid tribute to the contributions of retired officers, fallen comrades, and their families, acknowledging their sacrifices and continued support, which he said remain vital to the force’s operations.

The event celebrated 150 years of service, reflecting on the enduring values of duty, honor, and dedication that have defined the Fiji Police Force.