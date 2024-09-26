PS Pita Wise resigns

Pita Wise

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Pita Wise has voluntarily resigned from the position.

This has been confirmed by the Chair of the Public Service Commission, Luke Rokovada, this morning.

Wise has been PS at the Prime Minister’s Office since January last year and previously served as PS in the previous administration.

Rokovada acknowledged Wise for his service and has wished him well for future endeavors.

Wise’s resignation takes effect from today.