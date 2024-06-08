500,000 kg of waste collected by NTC each month

The Nausori Town Council highlights the urgent need to prioritize environmental cleanliness, with over 500,000 kg of waste collected in Nausori alone each month.

Speaking at the Pacific Recycling Foundation’s Roadside Campaign for World Environment Day in Nausori this morning, Council’s Manager of Community Services Jitendra Singh revealed that nearly 1.3 billion kg of waste is collected by them each year.

Singh also emphasizes the importance of adopting the “reuse, reduce, and recycle” approach.

“If we reduce, reuse and recycle, we will be able to save a lot of money and carry out other important developments and other activities for our communities within Nausori. So I’m pleading, please, everyone come together, take this awareness program seriously, and we work together so that we can improve our environment and our society, and develop our environment as well, in a better way.”

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo states that despite close collaboration with relevant ministries towards sustainable waste management, much more effort is needed.

“Some of them are around actual implementation programs of recycling and waste management, but again it requires a lot more than that, and it requires more integrated approach, more willingness at least to engage and talk and all of that, so the debate around where funds should be allocated.”

Today, children and teachers from eight primary and secondary schools gathered on Koronivia Road to participate in a clean-up campaign, with students voicing concerns over environmental degradation.