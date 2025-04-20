$37K drive boosts child health efforts

Fiji continues to deal with one of the world’s highest rates of Acute Rheumatic Fever and Rheumatic Heart Disease.

At least one child in every classroom affected and over 60 young lives lost annually.

Severe pneumonia and neonatal illnesses also remain top causes of death in children under five, claiming more than 200 lives each year.

Cure Kids Fiji Big Drives for Little Lives Fiji

In a bid to support urgent health interventions, the Cure Kids Fiji Big Drives event raised $37,500 at the Denarau Golf and Racquet Club yesterday.

The funds will strengthen national programs targeting RHD and boost the Fiji Oxygen initiative, which supports respiratory care for vulnerable children.

Cure Kids Country Manager Dr Jimaima Kailawadoko-Matainacake said the strong community turnout reflects growing concern about the state of child health in Fiji.

She states that the funds will go directly to expanding community outreach, particularly in rural areas where access to healthcare remains limited.

These funds will allow our team to reach more communities through screening, training, awareness sessions and outreach efforts for both programs especially in rural areas.

Dr Matainacake added that improving respiratory care is critical to reducing child mortality.

She reaffirmed Cure Kids’ commitment to delivering life-saving support to children in high-risk communities.

