$300m road upgrade agreement with China signed

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian

The government has signed an agreement with the People’s Republic of China for a $300 million road upgrade in Vanua Levu.

The project aims to benefit Fijians in terms of improved access to schools, health facilities, businesses, and markets.

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian says Chinese infrastructure experts will conduct a feasibility study later this month in Vanua Levu.

He adds that the Vanua Levu Road renovation project will proceed straight after the feasibility study.

The project will see the renovation and extension of roads up to 82 kilometers and the construction of 22 bridges, which will connect 61 villages.

“The top priority is to push the feasibility study of the road upgrade project in Vanua Levu. The Chinese experts will come to conduct research in Fiji this month. I will go with them to conduct the feasibility study, and after that, the construction will begin.”

Moreover, the roads will cover access for 15 primary and secondary schools and three higher education institutions.

Jian highlighted that once completed, the project will push Fiji towards greater economic and social development.