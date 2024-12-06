23 charged with 52 sexual offenses, majority of victims under 18

A three-year-old, a five-year-old and two six-year-old girls were among the 22 victims of serious sexual offences last month, according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The ODPP said 23 people were charged with a total of 52 counts of sexual offences in November.

Of the 22 victims, 16 were under the age of 18 years.

Article continues after advertisement

There was one male victim and 21 female victims.

There were nine incidents where the victims and the accused were related to each other.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 6-year-old girl from his village while in another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 5-year-old girl from his village.

A 63-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape of a 13-year-old boy from his village.

A 75-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of his 14-year-old step-granddaughter while in another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of his 10-year-old step-granddaughter.

There was one incident where a 53-year-old man was charged with nine representative counts of rape of his 28-year-old stepdaughter.

A 30-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 3-year-old niece while in another incident, a 41-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 6-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 24-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old cousin.

In another incident, a 19-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 8-year-old stepsister.

A 19-year-old man was charged with two counts of defilement of a 15-year-old girl while in another incident, a 19-year-old man was charged with one count of defilement of a 12-year-old girl.

There was one incident where a 28-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The accused and the victim were neighbours at the time of the incident.

A 38-year-old man was charged with the rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to a 41-year-old woman.