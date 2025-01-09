16 tabua per month: Tagicakirewa

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs Pita Tagicakirewa emphasized that the process is guided by the Customs Regulation, which mandates prior approval from the Ministry.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has announced a limit of 16 tabua-traditional Fijian whale’s tooth artefacts allowed for monthly import or export.

This restriction is part of the Ministry’s efforts to regulate and enhance the movement of tabua to and from Fiji in line with existing customs and environmental laws.

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs Pita Tagicakirewa emphasized that the process is guided by the Customs Regulation, which mandates prior approval from the Ministry.

“For now, the quota is 16 tabua per month. Once that quota is exhausted, the applicant will have to wait for the following month. The process is such, and we are trying to be strict with that.”

Tagicakirewa adds that following this, a permit for the movement of tabua must be obtained from the Ministry of Environment.

He further says that this measure aims to ensure compliance with both cultural preservation and environmental obligations.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs encourages all applicants to plan their requests accordingly to avoid delays.