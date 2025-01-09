140 youths living on Suva streets

[Source: Living Testament Christian Center - Church of God Fiji]

A recent profiling has revealed that 140 youths are living on the streets of Suva.

The profiling by the Ministry of Youth and Sports also identified eight children below the age of 10 amongst these youths.

Minister Jese Saukuru says a meeting has taken place with the Social and Child Protection team to develop collaborative plans for rehabilitation and diversion pathways for those identified.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a working group, spearheaded by the Permanent Secretaries of both Ministries, will oversee the implementation of these initiatives.

He adds that the meeting also initiated plans for a similar profiling exercise in the Western Division.