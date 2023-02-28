12 cents increase for motor spirit

Consumers will pay more for fuel and LPG as prices increase from midnight today.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced the new prices that will come into effect.

Motor spirit increases by 12 cents to sell at $2.74 per litre, diesel drops by one cent to sell at $2.60 per litre.

Premix increases by 12 cents to retail at $2.56 per litre while kerosene now sells at $2.13 per litre.

A 4.5 kg cylinder now sells at $17.19 per litre, a decrease of $2.10 cents.

A 12kg cylinder will now trade at $45.85, bulk gas will sell at $3.54 and Autogas will sell at $2.35.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the fuel price review is based on imports made by fuel companies in January this year.

He says other factors include unfavourable movement noted in the international refined fuel prices as well as an increase in premium and world scale rates due to the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine.

Abraham says favourable movements in international freight rates and the weakening of the US dollar against the Fijian dollar on all refined products were also contributing factors to the new fuel prices.