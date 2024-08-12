1.31m active sims in Fiji: Minister

Fiji currently has around 1.31 million mobile phone active users, which is more than Fiji’s population, of which the majority are youths or Generation Z.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Youth Jese Saukuru during the International Youth Day celebration held at Nabouwalu, Bua, urging youths to be positive users of technologies in nation-building, creating awareness, innovation, and progress.

Fiji has a population of over 800,000 as of the last census and the active handsets is based on people holding more than one active sim.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the theme “Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development” does not only acknowledge the unique challenges faced by youths but also highlights their pivotal role as key partners in driving positive change across the world through technologies and social media.

Saukuru is urging the youth to move away from addiction of phones to more active lifestyle and assist in the development of the country.

“Despite the challenges such as the digital divide, our youth are often hailed as “digital natives,” leading the charge in adopting and innovating with new technologies. They represent the largest demographic of users and developers shaping digital trends on a global scale.”

Data Reportal states that as of January this year, the number of unique mobile phone users sits at 5.61 billion around the world.

It also reveals that 69.4 percent of the world’s total population now uses a mobile device, with the global total up by 138 million since early 2023.

Furthermore, the report states that more than 66 percent of all the people on earth now use the internet, with the latest data putting the global user total at 5.35 billion.

Internet users have grown by 1.8 percent over the past 12 months, thanks to 97 million new users since the start of 2023.