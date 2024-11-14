Working with Tom Holland is 'second nature' : Zendaya

Zendaya has described working with her boyfriend Tom Holland as “strangely comfortable”.

The A-list couple met while filming 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and are now rumored to be starring together in director Christopher Nolan’s next film.

They do not often discuss their relationship, but Zendaya was asked by Vanity Fair whether it was weird acting opposite each other.

She continued: “You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside.

She added: “It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

Zendaya, 28, rose to fame on the Disney Channel and has since starred in Dune, Challengers, Malcolm & Marie and the TV series Euphoria.

Holland, also 28, played the lead role in Billy Elliot the Musical in the West End as a child and has since appeared in Uncharted, Cherry and The Devil All The Time.

His role as Spider-Man saw him star in three of the superhero films alongside Zendaya, as well as other appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

