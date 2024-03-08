Why Wall Street guru Sallie Krawcheck loves Raleigh-Durham

[Source: Reuters]

Sallie Krawcheck, the former Citigroup and Bank of America executive once called “the most powerful woman on Wall Street” by Bloomberg News, is a familiar face in the New York financial scene.

But Krawcheck’s heart lies much further south: North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham area, where she went to college and not far from her childhood home of Charleston, South Carolina.

Krawcheck, 59, who is co-founder and chief executive officer of Ellevest – a digital investment platform for women headquartered in New York – attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) on a Morehead-Cain Scholarship.

She celebrates the region’s traditions as well as southern hospitality in the following interview for the 48 Hours travel series, which is edited and condensed.

WHAT I LOVE MOST

The people. They are sharp, smart and also kind. And, coming from New York, the weather.

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION

Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are very different cities. We all have strong opinions on which one is best.

In addition to big universities (Duke and UNC), it’s also home to the Research Triangle Park, which houses life sciences, technology and clean tech companies.

WHERE TO STAY

The Carolina Inn (Pittsboro St.) in the heart of Chapel Hill. It gives you a real sense of UNC. Just walking the halls is a history lesson. And they even have a haunted room.

WHERE I GO FIRST

Two favorites for biscuits and coffee are Time-Out in Chapel Hill (E. Franklin St.) and Rise Biscuits in Carrboro (E. Main St.)

BEST PLACE FOR TEAM MEETING

The Durham Hotel (E. Chapel Hill St.) It’s got a fun, modern vibe. Bonus: A rooftop bar that is perfect for post-meeting debriefs. Or the UNC Friday Conference Center (Friday Center Drive).

POWER BREAKFAST SPOT

Guglhupf, both in Durham (Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.) and Chapel Hill (E. Franklin St.). The croissant is top-notch and, paired with an iced Vietnamese latte, is the perfect way to start the day.

Little Bull in Durham (N. Mangum St.) has got a really unexpected menu. The Frenchxican Toast with horchata glaze is beyond delicious.

FUN LOCALE FOR TEAM OUTINGS

If anyone wants to reminiscence about the Bull Durham movie, a baseball game on a summer night (Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Blackwell St.) is the place to do it.

Or the North Carolina Botanical Garden (Old Mason Farm Road) in Chapel Hill.

TOURIST TRAP THAT’S ACTUALLY WORTH IT

Duke Gardens (Anderson St., Duke University) where there is always something beautiful in bloom, even in winter. Be sure to check out the moss garden section.

Another option is the Nasher Museum of Art (Campus Drive), also at Duke.

BEST WAY TO GET AROUND

Definitely rent a car. Public transportation isn’t great, and Ubers can sometimes be hard to come by, particularly if you have a 6 a.m. flight to catch.

COFFEE SPOT

Cocoa Cinnamon – a Latina-led, women-forward company in Durham (W. Geer St.) Their roasting business, Little Waves Coffee Roasters, was the 2022 Micro Roaster of the Year! Or Gray Squirrel (E. Main St.) in Chapel Hill.

FAVORITE AREA TO SHOP

I rarely get time to shop in New York City, so I often stop by Uniquities (W. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill. Last time I was there I bought some killer black leather pants and a dark gray cashmere sweater.

If I can extend my trip through the weekend, I also love the local farmer’s market in Carrboro (W. Main St.), right outside of Chapel Hill.

I stock up on all the things you can’t easily find in New York, like butter beans and okra.

CAN’T-MISS EXPERIENCE

See a UNC basketball game (Dean Smith Center, Skipper Bowles Drive), particularly if you can get tickets to UNC vs Duke.

There’s nothing else like it. Bring your ear plugs! And look for me, because I’m definitely there.

SOMETHING ONLY INSIDERS KNOW

Ackland Art Museum (S. Columbia St.) is a world-class museum in the heart of Chapel Hill.

Duke’s Lemur Center (Erwin Rd.) has the world’s largest and most diverse population of lemurs outside their native Madagascar.

BEST DINNER SPLURGE

The beautiful interior and design are reason enough to go to Nanas in Durham (University Drive). The incredible food and drinks will keep you coming back.

At Lantern Restaurant in Chapel Hill (W. Franklin St.), chef Andrea Reusing is a James Beard award winner and a huge advocate for equity in the local food landscape.

FAVORITE SOUVENIR

Chapel Hill Toffee, or anything from Southern Season (Jay Lane in nearby Graham). It has gourmet (and not-so-gourmet) foods from across the state of North Carolina, which I miss in New York.

I always leave stocked up on grits and hot pepper jelly.