Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta to star in new web series

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has ambitions to produce some of the best content on digital that India has ever seen.

Under the banner of YRF Entertainment, the company announces its second OTT show, a gritty crime thriller titled Mandala Murders! Created & directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, the edge-of-the-seat entertainer will star Vaani Kapoor as the lead, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta co-starring. He has been cast as the leading man for the first time after his brilliant performance in Gullak! Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an Associate Director on many YRF films, will be the co-director of the series.

Gopi will shoot Mandala Murders for about a month in Uttar Pradesh starting tomorrow, before heading to Delhi & then Mumbai to finish the filming process. In UP, the team will shoot in the picturesque Prayagraj, Lucknow & Varanasi. The big-budget show will thus boast a huge canvas and a grand scale with it being shot across 5 different cities in India! Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan (again of Gullak fame) have also been cast in prominent roles in Mandala Murders.

This multi-season show is a part of YRF’s ambitious OTT slate that already comprises the much-awaited The Railway Men based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives on this ill-fated night of devastation and horror.