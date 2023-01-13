Theo James doesn’t think he’s right to play James Bond

[Source: CNN]

It doesn’t sound like Theo James is shaken or stirred by chatter he should be the next James Bond.

“The White Lotus” star recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham,” where Cagle said, “I’m hoping you’re the next Bond.”

It’s a sentiment that has been shared on social media as people have been dream-casting who could step in as the next Bond in the franchise now that Daniel Craig has left.

James told Cagle, “You know, I honestly think with the, I’m a big fan of, of this, the concept of it. And I love, you know, ‘Casino Royale.’”

“I love some of the Sean Connery movies, but I think they need to do something else,” James said. “Do you know what I mean? They need to really go with a, a reinvention of it in a different way and that wouldn’t be me.”

Doubtful that will stop the virtual campaigning for the handsome British actor to be cast. But nice try, sir.