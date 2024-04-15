The sweet side of Lisbon with a cupcake guru

[Source: Reuters]

The next time you are nibbling on the guilty pleasure of a cupcake, feel free to blame Bobbie Lloyd.

Lloyd helped fuel the cupcake craze as longtime chief baking officer and now CEO of New York’s Magnolia Bakery, not long after the HBO show “Sex and the City” helped make its sweet treats a global phenomenon.

But for culinary inspiration, Lloyd looks far beyond Magnolia’s original location in Manhattan’s West Village. One of her favorite spots to soak in sights, sounds and flavors: Lisbon.

For Reuters’ 48 Hours series, Lloyd provides us with all the ingredients for an unforgettable trip to Portugal.

The following interview is edited and condensed.

WHAT I LOVE MOST

Lisbon is a great combination of memorable tourist attractions and everyday rhythms.

During our visit, we saw locals walking their dogs and taking their kids to school in the same neighborhood where tourists are waiting in line for a Pastel de Nata (Portuguese custard tart) or to take the Santa Justa Lift for views of Lisbon.

WHERE TO GO FIRST

A Cevicheria (Rua Dom Pedro V) in the Principe Real neighborhood for lunch. Chef Francisco Martins is a master at making the freshest ceviche you have ever had.

WHERE TO STAY

I love Le Consulat (Praça Luís de Camões) – this recent trip is the second time I’ve stayed there. The former home of the Brazilian Consulate, today it’s a boutique hotel in the heart of the historic Chiado district.

It’s a premium hotel in the heart of the city, but feels like home with apartment-style living. For this most recent trip we had five of us who stayed in one apartment with a kitchen and living room, two full bathrooms, and two full-bedroom suites.

FUN LOCALE FOR TEAM OUTINGS

Taking a group on bike or scooter rides along the Tagus river, followed by lunch or dinner, is a great way of getting out to see the city in a whole new way.

Or a sunset sail along the river allows you to see amazing views while getting quality team time together.

TOURIST TRAP THAT’S ACTUALLY WORTH IT

I had a great time visiting the market Time Out Lisboa (Mercado da Ribeira, Avenida 24 de Julho), which allowed us to see and try many different foods all in one place.

BEST WAY TO GET AROUND

You can walk everywhere in Lisbon, but the most fun way to get around the city is in a tuk-tuk. They are like golf carts that can seat five-to-seven people, and can easily navigate the narrow step streets. There are also street cars that are a lot of fun to hop on and off.

IDEAL COFFEE SPOT

A Brasileira (Rua Garrett). It’s more than a coffee spot. It’s the heartbeat of the neighborhood and great for people-watching at all hours of the day.

FAVORITE AREA TO SHOP

The districts of Chiado and Principe Real have lots of cool boutiques and big brand stores at the same time.

SOMETHING ONLY INSIDERS KNOW

Try Goose Barnacles! They are a local delicacy when in season. I highly recommend getting them if you like shellfish.

CANNOT-MISS TREATS

Our hotel was right across the street from the most famous place for Pasteis De Nata, Manteigaria (Rua do Loreto). The only way to eat them is just-out-of-the-oven, in my opinion!

BEST DINNER SPLURGE

There are a lot of chef-driven restaurants in Lisbon, Porto and Douro – it’s hard to choose just one. I loved BAHR in Lisbon (Bairro Alto Hotel, Praça Luís de Camões). The menu showcases the bounty of Portugal, including their incredible seafood.

We also had a memorable dinner at Cervejaria Ramiro (Avenida Almirante Reis). They brought a giant live spider crab to the table for us to see before cooking it! It’s a lively, local place.

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION

That it’s crowded and dirty. That has not been my experience at all. I’ve very much enjoyed my visits there and have found the city to be clean and welcoming.

FAVORITE SOUVENIR

There are some amazing artisan tile shops throughout the region. I love finding a few unique patterned tiles to bring home.

BEST MEMORY

I spent a wonderful day biking between the towns of Cascais and Sintra through the Sintra-Cascais National Park.