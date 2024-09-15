The Cure's long-awaited new album due in November

Robert Smith will release a new Cure album in November followed by a solo record next year. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

The Cure have seemingly confirmed the release date of their first album in 16 years via postcards.

Fans of the veteran British band received a black postcard with the letters of the album’s title, Songs Of A Lost World, scattered across it and a date in Roman numerals, November 1, suggesting there is less than two months to go before new music from the goth rockers.

Over on the group’s social media pages, they swapped out their old profile picture for a fresh one with a new logo.

Article continues after advertisement

Fans were also directed to the Cure’s’ website to sign up to their mailing list.

Speaking to NME in 2022, Robert Smith revealed the band were working on two distinctively different records, one of which is Songs Of A Lost World, while the frontman is also preparing a solo record.

“So I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished,” he said.

“Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. (On the other) I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album.

“I know what it’s called – it’s called Songs Of The Lost World. It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done! They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

On what fans can expect, Smith said: “Well, the first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my (solo) one won’t be out until next year.”

Songs Of A Lost World will be the Cure’s long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream.