Rumours of Wake Up Sid sequel

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma came together for the first and last time in the cult film Wake Up Sid (2009).

While the film did not manage to earn crores at the box office, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has received a lot of love over the years, further acquiring a cult status in the genre of simple, feel good romantic films.

Furthermore, the director also received a lot of love for showcasing the unique chemistry and the fresh pairing of the two actors. So when they were seen together once again working together in a recent video, fans couldn’t control their excitement.

In a video that is doing the rounds of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, we can see Ranbir Kapoor holding a bunch of sheets, which looks like a script with several crew members around, whereas a fleeting glimpse of Konkana Sen Sharma is being seen as she is standing behind the Kapoor boy.

While there are no details or past news about the two of them reuniting together, fans are hoping that a Wake up Sid sequel is on the cards. One of them expressed their excitement saying, “Ranbir Konkana together, omg what’s going on??” whereas yet another one added, “Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma spotted at the sets together. A reunion is loading??” One of the users gushed about Wake Up Sid adding, “This movie is one of my favourite…and Konkona is looking so pretty in this movie and Ranbir is also looking so cute”.

A bunch of them also hinted at the possibility of the duo reuniting for a commercial. “Whatever it is .. even an ad.. am so excited,” read a comment whereas another posted, “Gosh them”.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the grand success of his film Animal whereas Konkana Sen Sharma was last seen in the Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey and the Arjun Rampal starrer The Rapist.