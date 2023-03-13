RRR wins again for best song after Golden Globes success

[Source: BBC]

Chandrabose and MMM Keeravaani won best song for Naatu Naatu, and riffed on The Carpenters’ hit song Top of the World – they sang a version with lyrics about their film RRR and India.

It’s the first Indian feature film to be nominated for anything other than best international film at the Academy Awards.

RRR stands for Rise, Roar, Revolt – it missed out on any film nominations, but is a historical fantasy that tells the story of two revolutionaries who fight against British rule in India.

[Source: Pinkvilla]