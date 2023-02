Rapper, Snoop Dogg. [Source: snoopdogg/ Instagram]

American rapper, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, known professionally as Snoop Dogg, is in the country.

Snoop Dogg uploaded a video on his Instagram account after landing yesterday at the Nadi International Airport.

The rapper is currently vacationing at Kokomo Private Island in Fiji.

[Source: snoopdogg/ Instagram]