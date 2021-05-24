Pinewood Studios: Fire breaks out at Iver Heath movie facilities

Firefighters remained on-site at Pinewood Studios overnight after a fire broke out.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Pinewood Road in the village of Iver Heath just after 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

It said 12 fire engines attended the scene, including crews from Buckinghamshire and nearby Berkshire and London.

Article continues after advertisement

Pinewood Studios has been contacted for comment.

The fire service said its response was scaled back at 19:00 but one appliance and crew stayed into the morning monitoring hotspots.