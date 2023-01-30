Pathaan, a huge growth at the Australia box office

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The much talked about and keenly awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan hits screens today.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been seeing a steady build-up of anticipation from the audience.

In fact, with the various protests dying down, Pathaan has emerged as one of the most-awaited films of 2023.

On Day 1, the film collected approximately 4.5 mil. USD in the international markets.

Given the hype surrounding the film, and the fact that Pathaan was released across 2500 screens in overseas, the film is expected to continue its box office run.