"Oppenheimer" picks up 4th Oscar for best original score

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

“Oppenheimer” has taken home the Academy Award for best original score.

Composer Ludwig Göransson thanked director Christopher Nolan for his idea of using a violin in the score, because it allowed him to collaborate with his wife, who is an acclaimed violinist.

More on the film: As the name suggests, Nolan took on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientific genius and conflicted godfather of the atomic bomb.

Working in IMAX, the director conjures an overwhelming, altogether haunting retelling of the story of the bomb’s creation and its fallout across three taut hours that push the limits of the medium itself.

Nolan’s screenplay – written, unusually, in the first person – drew from the definitive biography “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin.