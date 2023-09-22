Mission Raniganj makers unveil new motion poster of Akshay Kumar and his team

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theatres on October 6.

Pooja Entertainment continues to fuel anticipation for its upcoming rescue thriller Mission Raniganj with the release of its second motion poster.

Akshay Kumar and his determined team gear up for the biggest coal mine rescue mission with the massive ensemble cast featuring Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba and Virendra Saxena.

Akshay Kumar shared the motion poster and wrote, “One man defied the odds in 1989! #MissionRaniganjTrailer out on Monday, 25th September.”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theatres on October 6th 2023.