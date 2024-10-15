Martin Scorsese to produce Beatles documentary

Beatles '64 features never-before-seen footage of the band and a host of their young fans. (AP PHOTO)

A Beatles documentary produced by renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese is set to be released exploring how the Fab Four took the US by storm.

Beatles ’64 will follow the British band touching down at Kennedy Airport in New York City on February 7 1964, leading to Beatlemania sweeping the city and the US.

It will feature never-before-seen footage of the band and the host of young fans who helped fuel their fame.

The Disney+ film will examine the band’s debut performance on US variety program The Ed Sullivan Show, which was watched by more than 73 million viewers.

It will also show a more intimate side to the story, capturing the camaraderie of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr at the time.

The music and footage will be accompanied by newly filmed interviews with Sir Paul and Sir Ringo, as well as fans whose lives were transformed by the group.

Rare footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles and restored in 4K resolution will also be included.

The film is directed by David Tedeschi and produced by US director Scorsese alongside Beatles stars Sir Paul and Sir Ringo as well as Harrison’s widow Olivia and Lennon’s son Sean.

Scorsese has previously directed the Harrison documentary, titled George Harrison: Living In The Material World, which explored the life and music of the Beatles star.

Beatles ’64 will be available to stream on Disney+ from November 29.