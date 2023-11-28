Mark Cuban is leaving ‘Shark Tank’

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Mark Cuban is swimming away from the show that helped America better come to know the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

During an appearance on the Showtime podcast “All The Smoke,” Cuban talked to hosts and former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson about his time on the entrepreneur series “Shark Tank.”

When Jackson joked that – like an athlete – Cuban is “hanging up the shoes” Cuban responded, “It’s time.”

Article continues after advertisement

“Shark Tank” features successful business people, or “sharks,” like Cuban who hear pitches from entrepreneurs trying to take their businesses to the next level and looking for the sharks to invest. Cuban said he loves the show “because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well.”

Cuban said he’s invested in hundreds of companies that were pitched on the show and “on a cash basis I’m down a little bit, but on a mark to market, meaning the companies are still in operation, I’m way up.”

CNN has reached out to ABC for comment.