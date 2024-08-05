Madhuri Dixit to play serial killer in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series Mrs Deshpande

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Titled Mrs Deshpande, the series is a psychological thriller that revolves around a unique premise. It explores the idea of the police enlisting a convicted serial killer to assist in profiling and apprehending another serial killer on the loose. The show is reportedly an adaptation of a French series.

If everything falls into place, Nagesh Kukunoor will make a comeback to the digital space after his stint with Modern Love Hyderabad. Known for his sensitive storytelling, Kukunoor’s association with a dark thriller promises to be an intriguing combination. However, fans have to wait for an official announcement to confirm the same.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl is currently gearing up for the celebrations of her 40 years in showbiz. A few days back, she announced that she would be touring the USA from August 8 to August 11, 2024, in a special four-city tour aptly titled ‘The Forever Queen of Bollywood – Madhuri Dixit.’ She will visit New York, Dallas, New Jersey, and Atlanta.