Johnny Depp performs second night in UK as Amber Heard verdict looms

[Source: BBC]

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has made an unscheduled appearance at a rock concert in London as he awaits the verdict in the defamation trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor appeared with British guitarist Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall.

This is the pair’s second appearance, after playing Sheffield on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

Jury deliberations in Mr Depp’s high-profile battle with Ms Heard are due to resume later on Tuesday.

Mr Depp, 58, sued his ex-wife for $50m (£40m) for an article she wrote in which she claims to be an abuse victim. Ms Heard, 36, counter-sued for $100m.

The jury of seven must come to an unanimous decision for a verdict.

They began their deliberations on Friday, shortly after both sides delivered their closing arguments, but then adjourned until after Monday’s US Memorial Day holiday.