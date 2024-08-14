Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter to premiere on Star Gold this Independence Day

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

This Independence Day, Star Gold will bring the high-octane thrill of 2024’s blockbuster Fighter to viewers at 8 PM on August 15. With Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone in key roles, the film captivated audiences with its dynamic action and engaging story. Directed by Siddharth Anand, who also steps into the role of producer for the first time, Fighter promises to captivate television audiences with its themes of bravery and patriotism.

The story centers on a terror attack in Pulwama and tracks the nation’s top combat aviators as they unite to avenge their fallen comrades. It depicts their bravery, teamwork, and the redemption of a leading fighter pilot. The tension between Rocky (Anil Kapoor) and Patty (Hrithik Roshan), along with references to a tragic past event, adds layers of drama and excitement.