Germanier shows colourful, beaded haute couture on Paris runway

[ Source : Reuters ]

Kevin Germanier showed a lineup of short, skin-hugging dresses in brightly coloured beadwork for his namesake label’s catwalk outing on Thursday, closing the week of spring/summer 2025 haute couture shows in Paris.

Models marched down the concrete runway, tassels swinging and bead-covered boots clicking. One garment appeared to be decorated with coloured felt pens that fanned out in all directions while piles of ruffles added volume to knit dresses.

Germanier said he used second-hand garments and leftovers from workshops in countries including Brazil and India.

“My client is not just a celebrity, it’s literally a woman who just loves fashion and she wants to go to have tea with her friends looking fabulous,” he said, backstage after the show.

The Swiss designer has dressed celebrities including Taylor Swift, and made costumes for performers at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games last summer.