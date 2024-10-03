Elton John [Source: Reuters]

Elton John has “never felt happiness” like he has now.

The 77-year-old singer has reflected on his journey to success and how sobriety made him realise what was missing from his life.

Sir Elton said it took his husband David Furnish – who he met in 1993 and married in 2014, on the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership – and their sons Zachary, 13, and 11-year-old Elijah, to make him feel complete.

Article continues after advertisement

He made the comments during a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival for the US premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late.

“(I’ve) never felt happiness like I have now. I’m 77 years of age, I’ve done all there is to do … ” Sir Elton told the audience, according to People magazine.

“When I first became successful in those first five years, it was wonderful. It was all I wanted. I wanted people to love the songs, buy the records.

“In 1990, I got sober, and when that happened, I began to understand what was missing from my life: humility, gratitude, and faith. I had to build a foundation. Yes, music is wonderful. Fame is wonderful. But it didn’t satisfy me. Something was missing.

“So eventually, I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had my children.”

The Rocket Man hitmaker – who retired from touring in 2023 – also gave thanks to music for always being there for him during the “good times and the bad times”.

“There’s always been music through the good times and bad times. I’ve always relied on music to pull me through. Even when I was in my darkest times, I still played music, I still recorded music, so I have to say thank you to music for being the most incredible inspiration to me throughout my whole life.”

The documentary Elton John: Never Too Late – which was co-directed by the singer’s husband Furnish and filmmaker RJ Cutler – reflects on the life and career of the music icon ahead of his final US concert and will be available to stream on Disney+ in December.