Demi Moore eyes Oscar with Hollywood comeback in 'The Substance'

Demi Moore thought her four-decade Hollywood career might be over a few years ago.

The actress, 62, battled negative thoughts about herself after a producer dismissed her as a “popcorn actress.”

She took that to mean that even if her movies were a success, she was not worthy of awards recognition. Then came “The Substance” and her role as a fading TV fitness instructor whose injection of a serum for youth has gory side effects.

The movie tackles topics such as aging and self-doubt and, as Moore said at January’s Golden Globes, moments when women feel “we’re not smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough. Or basically just not enough.”

“I had a woman say to me, just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick,” Moore said.

During a May press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, actor Dennis Quaid described his role in the film as her TV producer as that of a cold-hearted male and Moore interrupted. “I don’t want to say that we’re anti-men. We’re just anti-jerks,” she said.

Now, the star who rose to fame as part of the “Brat Pack” of actors in 1980s coming-of-age movies, is the frontrunner to take the Academy Award for best actress on Sunday. It would be her first Oscar after dozens of film and TV roles.

“Hollywood loves a comeback,” said Ian Sandwell, movies editor at Digital Spy. “They love to give an award for actors that have been known well, but have not maybe had the success that they deserved.”

Her early career featured two years on television soap opera “General Hospital” before she made it to the big screen in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and

“About Last Night.” She was considered part of the “Brat Pack,” a group of young Hollywood stars seen at the time as entitled and unprofessional.

