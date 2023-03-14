Deepika Padukone introduces ‘Naatu Naatu’ as ‘total banger’

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Deepika Padukone called ‘Naatu Naatu’ “a total banger,” and “the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.”

India bagged its second Oscars of the night. Following the Documentary Short Film win, the much-awaited Best Original Song award was bagged by the RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the 95th Academy Awards.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, and starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the award was received by music composer MM Keeravaani, with lyricist Chandrabose.

Ahead of the coveted win, the song was performed at the Oscars by the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava with 20 dancers.

The song was introduced by Deepika Padukone who was in attendance as the presenter.

