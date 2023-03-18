Entertainment

‘Boston Strangler’ unravels the politics and doubts around the serial-killer case

March 18, 2023 3:44 pm

[Source: CNN News]

It’s hard to keep serial killers down for long when it comes to movies and TV, especially when questions linger about the underlying case.

“Boston Strangler” seems much cut from that “Zodiac” true-crime cloth, also placing the focus on an intrepid journalist, in this case at a newspaper that, notably, no longer exists.

To those whose knowledge of the case begins and ends with the conviction of Albert DeSalvo, or who remember the highly fictionalized movie that starred Tony Curtis, this taut film (premiering, somewhat surprisingly, directly on Hulu) indicates it might warrant another look. Watching reporters navigate the maze of Boston politics also brings to mind the Oscar-winning “Spotlight,” on a lesser level, with an especially pointed note of misogyny and sexism in this early-1960s setting for good measure.

Article continues after advertisement

Keira Knightley plays the aforementioned reporter, Loretta McLaughlin, who is pigeonholed writing about household products when she takes an interest in the unexplained murders happening around town. Teaming up with another female reporter, Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), she begins delving into the story, receiving grudging support from her editor (Chris Cooper) at the Boston Record American, a tabloid that was later absorbed through mergers into the Boston Herald.

The paper’s management is reluctant to appear overly critical of the police, despite the fact that they seem to be botching the case. A principled cop (Alessandro Nivola) shares Loretta’s skepticism about the investigation, which ignores some of the contradictions involving the 13 victims slain from 1962 to 1964.

Writer-director Matt Ruskin (“Crown Heights”) nicely captures both the hurdles and indignities Loretta faced as a woman in this male-dominated world – such as the paper seeking to cash in on her photo, much to her chagrin – and the palpable fear that gripped the city, another echo of Zodiac.

Loretta keeps reporting even after DeSalvo’s arrest, but finds that the key constituencies, from the police to the media, have little appetite for pursuing whether others were involved. Her commitment also takes a toll at home, as her at-first-supportive husband (“The Gilded Age’s” Morgan Spector) becomes increasingly frustrated, feeling neglected due to the time that she’s devoting to work.

“The entire city just wanted to move on,” Loretta concludes, even if the debate over the investigation, and whether it was legitimately resolved, has continued decades later, including the use of DNA evidence.

The movie’s focus is diluted somewhat by its emphasis on Loretta’s story, as she fights both for the victims and to be taken seriously in making the leap from the features section to the front page.

Still, given the enduring fascination with such material, underscored by all the recent productions about Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy, this is one of those stories that seems ripe for a redo. Because even with the uncertainty the one thing “Boston Strangler” makes clear – 55 years after the previous movie – is that when it comes to true crime, some things never go out of style.

“Boston Strangler” premieres March 17 on Hulu. It’s rated R.

PM challenges Fijians to be recyclers

Do not leave title vacant for long: Tudravu

Region united in ending fossil fuel use

Volunteers initiate Save the Tiri cleanup campaign

Bau to host GCC meeting

Water woes affect thousands, full restoration by Monday onwards

Mahuta’s visit to Bau strengthens relations

Woman dies as family members get hospitalized

Water restoration underway

Burial plot records available at FCS

Stock take needed for waste generation: Lal

Actor Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

At least 22 people killed in suspected massacre at Myanmar monastery

Fiji to face Police in Cup final

Rewa FA president plans to step down

Minnows impress in FSSRL South/Eastern Zone

Billie Eilish makes acting debut in Donald Glover’s new thriller, ‘Swarm’

Democratic lawmakers urge US to probe Goldman's role in SVB collapse

Vietnam arrests Facebook user for attempt to 'overthrow the state'

Cup semi-finalists confirmed, Duibana in the mix

‘Boston Strangler’ unravels the politics and doubts around the serial-killer case

Ali resigns

Amid U.S. pressure on fentanyl, Mexico raises drug lab raids data

‘The Crown’ Season 6 will include Prince William meeting Kate Middleton

Fiji through to Cup semi-final

‘The Mandalorian’ is experiencing an identity crisis in more ways than one

U.S. accuses China of trying to hide North Korea atrocities

Lindsay Lohan announces a baby is ‘coming soon’

Police clash with protesters at Paris demonstration against pension overhaul

Underdogs book quarter-final spot

Putin arrest warrant issued over war crime allegations

We’ll focus on our own identity: O’Connor

First ever BOG for women

Halle Berry shares rare photos of daughter in honor of her birthday

Tyra Banks says she is planning to stand down as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host

More plans to achieve net zero

Tabadamu bundled out

Isak scores twice as Newcastle end Nottingham Forest's unbeaten home run

Athens zoo fights to save tiger cub found in garbage

Church tower reemerges from parched reservoir in drought-hit Spain

French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever

Fiji 7s bounce back with big win

Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo

Winning does not create crowds: Evans

Actor Lance Reddick, police chief on 'The Wire,' dead at age 60

Men’s Cup eliminations locked in

Naholo’s perfect debut

Public consultation to review MIDA Act

Dolphins continue winning run

Tabadamu upsets Fiji

Idris Elba teams up with media mogul Mo Abudu to nurture African film and TV talent

Mexico launches appeal in suit against U.S. gun makers

Tom Cruise celebrates Michael Caine’s 90th birthday after skipping the Oscars

Game time for Bolaca

Moldovan parliament approves law on Romanian language

Plans to build a nuclear sub could benefit Fiji

PACT research center launched

Olympian Tuwai launches new company

FHTA welcomes “No Jab No Job" revocation

Kelly Clarkson is talking about the reality of her divorce

Plastic free vision starts with us: Gavoka

Community hall for Naqere Estate

Who has run Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion?

ACCF receives over 200 applications

Fijiana squad named

RWC experience for Fijians

Oscar ratings survive a zombie invasion as they improve over 2022

Saddam's rusting yacht serves as picnic spot for Iraqi fishermen

Thousands to go without water

UN inquiry finds

‘The Little Mermaid’ reveals first full trailer during the Oscars

‘Shazam!’ Fury of the Gods’ can’t catch lightning in a bottle twice

Taiwan warns Honduras against 'poison' of taking aid from China

Tuwai, Kikau nominated for Sportsman of the Year

Justin Bieber all smiles with facial paralysis update

PM tells why we are losing workers overseas

Nakelo mourns the loss of its chief

12 percent increase in crimes against women

Bolaca inspires Fiji over Uluinakau

Economist provides assurance on government's ability to manage debt

Sivo and RCG among five charged

CCSLA members benefit from parametric insurance

South Korea and Japan hail spring thaw amid missiles and weight of history

Canada to drop mandatory COVID tests for travelers from China

Nissan workers at Tennessee plant reject union campaign

Reducing fossil fuel energy usage a challenge says Tubuna

China reaffirms support for Fiji’s agricultural sector

Swift will unveil four previously unreleased songs ahead of Eras Tour debut

TikTok's Chinese ownership, security concerns spark bans across nations

Sporting stun Arsenal in shootout to make Europa League last eight

Striking Greeks protest over deadly train crash

Ali banks on insurance cover

Health Ministry monitoring Influenza cases

Death toll from Colombia coal mine explosion climbs to 21

Microsoft unveils AI office Copilot in fast-moving race with Google

Paris Hilton is ready to reclaim her story, share ups, downs

Heavy rains in California leave backyard pool perched on cliff edge

No ticket handouts: Evans

Youth top 8 confirmed

Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg

Comedian Trevor Noah wins prestigious Dutch Erasmus Prize

Survivors in shock as Cyclone Freddy toll passes 400 in Malawi, Mozambique

Rashford scores as Man United ease into Europa League quarters

More than 300 unvaccinated civil servants terminated: AG

Deputy PM committed to improving healthcare

Immediate eviction for unruly PRB tenants

Charles' mugs and plates: Workers busy making pottery fit for a new king

Six new cases in the West with no COVID deaths reported

One killed in blast at FSB building in southern Russia

MSMEs contributes 21 percent GDP

No jab, No job policy revoked

British High Commissioner hosts fundraiser for CWMH

Ra lass locks target on white jersey

Liverpool's Bajcetic to miss rest of season with injury

China reaffirms commitment

Nadal signs up to play in Monte Carlo Masters

Manly pile more pain on Parra as Haumole runs hot

Marsh expects Australia's all-rounder abundance to pay off in India

Limiting ball distances 'bad' for the game, says Thomas

Microsoft signs Japanese licensing agreement amid Activision deal

Motikai Murray to captain Fijian Drua U20 squad

No White House visit for Israel's Netanyahu

Volkswagen lays out planned affordable electric car

Ukrainian billionaire Zhevago maintains innocence

TikTok says US threatens ban

Fiji backs Australia’s bid to host COP31

Labourer denied bail for alleged murder

Fijiana Drua challenged to go one up

Government strives to support women entrepreneurs

Fiji loses but through to semi's

AG assures support for land subdivision projects

New Zealand fourth-quarter GDP below expectations

Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe

Residents opt for major clean-up along the Suva foreshore

Fiji THRIVE targets MSMEs

Malawi buries cyclone victims; death toll rises

ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil

Oldest fossils of marine reptiles found in Arctic

New Zealand's Fonterra posts 50% jump in half-year profit

Captain courageous back for Drua

Law Roach: Zendaya, Ariana Grande stylist announces shock retirement

Chile culls 40,000 poultry amid industrial bird flu outbreak

Four Fijian Reds to face Drua

Silktails told to have faith

Oil slumps $5/bbl to lowest

NZ commits $10m in budget support

Fijians to reflect on plastic waste disposal

Plans to create sovereign wealth fund for economic stability

Drua slashes prices for fans

Mahuta to visit Bau

People urged to have patience

Big wins registered in Marist 7s women’s division

EU supports Fiji's efforts to combat gender-based violence

Tech stocks emerge as haven in sell-off fueled by bank worries

Temporary stalls to be constructed at Dreketi Market

FVF in early stages of discussion for Volleyball centre

Banksy mural appears on derelict Herne Bay farmhouse

Russian hackers; new cyber assault against Ukraine

Russia, Belarus to compete with flags, anthems at women's world champs

Albanese invites Rabuka to visit Australia

IHG Hotels and Resorts phase out use of plastic

US threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don't sell stake

US Senate confirms Garcetti as ambassador to India

Deputy PM apologises for delay in rehabilitation of schools

Osimhen double sends Napoli into last eight for first time

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

Taskforce to curb illegal operators

Winning start for defending youth champs

Toney on target again as Brentford beat Southampton

March earns Brighton win as Palace worries deepen

Brazil to release fiscal framework proposal

Man charged with murder to face court

Volkswagen lays out details of planned affordable electric car

Kevin Hart signs new deal with SiriusXM, rebranded show airs

Apple supplier Foxconn steps up investment outside China

Trump allies attack DeSantis with campaign ethics complaint

PRB flats suspected to be used for drug trafficking

Cabinet approves amendment to ADB grant agreement

Kamikamica emphasizes on separation of powers

‘Quantum Leap’ star Caitlin Bassett jumps from Army to TV

Lavena Green in search for greener pastures

Brazilian researchers find 'terrifying' plastic rocks on remote island

Ambassador prioritizes infrastructure in bilateral relations

Kamikamica and Sims back for Storm

Abraham suggests holistic approach towards green energy transition

Rabuka appoints Valenitabua to FRU Board

Fighting breaks out in Naples ahead of Champions League match

Medvedev hopes to cut out on-court histrionics

Fiji and NZ to reaffirm friendship

Arsenal's Nketiah weeks away from injury return, Arteta says

Man arrested for alleged burglary

Rihanna performed on two biggest stages, no new album

Morning Bid: Pride and prudence expected in UK budget

Australia to provide additional support to Fiji

Parthenon Marbles return possible

Qiliho back in custody

Drua clarifies Bolaca situation

South Korean girl band offers glimpse into metaverse

Budget to prioritise education needs

Three African sides to join Pearls on the Gold Coast