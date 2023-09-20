Blink-182 announces first new album in 12 years

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Remember when we said rock was having a resurgence? Blink-182 got the memo.

The band is back together and now Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are dropping their first new album together in a dozen years.

“One More Time” will release on Friday, Oct 20.

Article continues after advertisement

DeLonge explained the impetus for their new work in a trailer for the project

“What you need to understand about Blink-182 is that we didn’t come out of like joyous homes,” he said. “We came from a lot of heartbreak, broken families, just fights,” he said. “So Blink was always the way to force the happiness in the room.”

Barker said the new album was in part inspired by some of the tragedies the members have endured over the years.

“On the album, ‘One More Time’ is written about why does it take these catastrophes, like me being in a plane crash, or Mark being sick, for our band to get back together,” he said.

Barker was critically injured in a 2008 Learjet plane crash that killed four of the six people aboard. Hoppus revealed in 2021 that he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

More recently, Barker’s wife, reality star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian, underwent “urgent fetal surgery” as she is currently pregnant with their first child together.

The medical emergency resulted in the band pausing the tour they kicked off in April.

Blink-182 dropped two albums with guitarist Matt Skiba, 2016’s “California” and 2019’s “Nine,” but this is the first new album in 12 years with the band’s original lineup.