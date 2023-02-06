Entertainment

Beyoncé ties Grammys record; Bad Bunny gets crowd dancing

Associated Press

February 6, 2023 1:30 pm

Bad Bunny performs a medley on stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. [Source: AP]

Beyoncé has tied the late Georg Solti for the most wins in Grammys history after she took home three awards Sunday during the show’s ceremony.

The superstar singer has now won 31 awards, bringing her one last step closer to becoming the most decorated artist in the show’s history. She won for best dance-electronic music recording category for “Break My Soul,” traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and R&B song for “Cuff It,” which was written by several writers including Beyoncé, The-Dream, Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq.

Host Trevor Noah said Beyoncé was on her way to the ceremony but blamed Los Angeles traffic for not being in person to accept it. By the time Harry Styles took the stage to perform his megahit “As It Was,” Beyoncé and Jay-Z had arrived and were looking on in the audience.

Article continues after advertisement

Solti, a Hungarian-British conductor, also has 31 Grammys. He’s held on to the record since 1997.

Bad Bunny opened the Grammy Awards with a festive, high-energy performance that brought many of the audience including Taylor Swift who rose to her feet and danced near her table.

Noah introduced Bunny calling him a “global force” who is the most streamed and listened to artist in the world.

By the time the show started on CBS, Beyoncé had already won two Grammys. Beyoncé entered Sunday’s ceremony as the leading nominee including album, song and record of the year. If she wins in any of those major categories, it’ll be her first since she received the song of the year honor for “Single Ladies” in 2010.

Styles won the main telecast’s first award for best pop vocal album for “Harry’s House.” The singer said recording the song was one of the “greatest experiences of my life. It’s been my greatest joy.”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won best pop duo-group performance for their song “Unholy.” Petras said Smith wanted Petras to make the acceptance speech because “I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.”

“I want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight,” said Petras, who made a reference to friend and Grammy-nominated musician Sophie, who died after an accidental fall in Athens, Greece in 2021. “You told me this would happen. I always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”

Petras thanked Madonna for being a tremendous supporter of LGBTQ rights.

“I don’t think I could be here without Madonna,” Petras said. “My mother, I grew up next to a highway in nowhere Germany. And my mother believed me that I was a girl. I wouldn’t be here without her and her support.”

Viola Davis emerged from Sunday’s show an EGOT — a term for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — after her win for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. The actor gave an emotional speech and emphatically said “I just EGOT” after she marched on stage to collect her award.

“Oh, my God,” she said. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything,” Davis said. “It has just been such a journey.”

Tattered streetwear, T-shirts and denim mixed with blinged-out couture, wild patterns and plenty of skin on the Grammys carpet. Lizzo wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana robe adorned with flowers and a huge hood while Taylor Swift wore a long two-piece sparkly skirt with a high-neck and long-sleeve crop top in midnight blue.

Brandi Carlile made a rare appearance during the pre-telecast for a major artist. The singer showed up after her song “Broke Horses” won for best rock performance and best rock song, a songwriter’s award, and best Americana album.

“It’s rock ‘n’ roll, man,” said a smiling Carlile, who jogged on stage with a couple of her band members. “I cannot tell you how much this means to us. We’re born and raised in Seattle. When I met these guys 22 years ago we decided to get into a band.”

Carlile co-wrote “Broken Horses” with twin brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

“Oh my God, this is amazing,” she said. “Oh, I’ll never be the same.”

Kendrick Lamar extended his record in the best rap performance category with his sixth career trophy for “The Heart Part 5,” which also recognized his songwriting as a victor for best rap song.

The Tennessee State University Marching Band beat out the likes of Willie Nelson to win best roots gospel album for “The Urban Hymnal.” The band’s nomination marked the first time a college marching band had been nominated in the category.

Sir the Baptist accepted the award for the band, using his acceptance speech to highlight how underfunded historically Black colleges and universities like Tennessee State are, saying he had to “put my last dime in order to get us across the line.”

Noah returned for a third time to host the telecast live from downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

But with 91 Grammy categories, most of the awards were given out during the Recording Academy’s live-streamed Premiere Ceremony.

There could be many other firsts: If Bad Bunny wins album of the year for “Un Verano Sin Ti,” it would be the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top honor. Taylor Swift, whose latest album “Midnights” wasn’t eligible for this year’s Grammys, could win her first song of the year trophy for “All Too Well.” An Adele win for song of the year for her track “Easy on Me” would make her the most decorated artist in the category with three wins, the others coming for her megahits “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep.”

This year’s Grammys have also introduced several new categories, including one for video game music composition, which went to the soundtrack for “Assassins Creed: Valhalla.”

Ozzy Osbourne won two Grammys, cementing the metal god’s late-career rejuvenation. “Degradation Rules” by Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi won the best metal performance and his album “Patient Number 9” won best rock album.

Earlier this year, Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe and that his health would likely prevent him from touring again.

This year’s show marks a return to Los Angeles after the pandemic first delayed, then forced the Grammys to move to Las Vegas last year. Noah hosted the ceremony as well, which saw Jon Batiste take home album of the year.

 

 

Mass departure of IT experts: Kamikamica

Prasad in India for a week-long official visit

Government to empower youths

TTFB invests in educational programs

FSC assesses stand over cane crop

Take ownership of your education: Radrodro

Tabuya lauds heroic action

UN reassures its support for Fiji

Five police officers charged with dangerous driving

Police look for missing student

Police investigate alleged rape of two children

Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs

Shania Twain debuts red hair with wild Grammys makeover

Renault board backs plans to reshape alliance with Nissan

Pope and protestant leaders denounce anti-gay laws

Beyoncé ties Grammys record; Bad Bunny gets crowd dancing

Another busy year for Nasilasila

End of the month training camp for Fiji Futsal squad

Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy: Ex-Israeli PM

Newmont makes $16.9 billion offer for Australia's Newcrest

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hit cyclist in car accident

Wighton and Mitchel issue statement following arrest

LeBron's record chase the hottest ticket in Hollywood

Beyoncé wins 2 Grammys, Viola Davis win makes her an EGOT

Disney World union members reject contract offer

Mali expels U.N. mission's human rights chief

‘Knock at the Cabin’ knocks off ‘Avatar’ at the box office

Italy sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack

Ban on marijuana users owning guns is unconstitutional, U.S. judge rules

Beyoncé dance track wins first Grammy during early ceremony

Nestle to hike food prices further in 2023, CEO says

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan's ex-president, dies aged 79

Weekend avalanches kill 10 in Austria and Switzerland

Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies

Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

PM urges students to study hard

Government yet to discuss minimum wage rate: Singh

Ministry committed to cancer prevention and control

Iran’s supreme leader pardons ‘tens of thousands’ of prisoners

New dawn for Ba futsal

Ministry to look after street dwellers

Play for the nation, not for yourselves: Cricket Fiji Chairman

France hung on to avoid shock defeat

Funds redeployment: Prasad

Johnson helps Forest win

Kane sinks City with landmark goal

Cancer patients still discriminated and stigmatized: Dr Tudravu

Landfill waste management discussed

Qiolevu happy to graduate

Dogalau stars as Ba ends Suva's reign

Shark kills teenage girl who went for swim in Australian river

Unfavorable weather forces CvC postponement

Suva to face Ba in futsal IDC final

TTFB continues to invest in number of developments

Western Rally next for Fiji Volleyball

Decision on ATS workers to be announced soon: Gavoka

LeBron James returns to Los Angeles with history in his grasp

Hasty Pudding celebrates Coolidge as its Woman of the Year

China protests after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

Ford is getting back into Formula 1 racing to help sell EVs

Man in critical condition, police seeking identity

Driver charged while man dies in a separate accident

Police emergency line 917 down

AG to review amendments to media law

Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners as battle for Bakhmut rages

Cancer is treatable: Dr Tudravu

The history of rock is written on these walls

Ba through to futsal IDC final

US shoots down airship over Atlantic

Cricket teams challenged

Changes to Maori All Stars squad

Police report illicit drug arrests

Teenager youngest drug suspect

The US economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young had their first baby together

Chile wildfires leave at least 22 people dead, officials say

Extra futsal finals set for today

Rewa building from last year’s performance

Rabuka on statutory appointments

Back to school rush

MSME and agriculture make up 94% of FDB’s portfolio

Pope Francis pleads for peace as he meets South Sudanese people displaced by war

Vosarogo urges communities to build resilience

Scotland beats England in thrilling Six Nations encounter

Arsenal and Liverpool stunned in EPL

CCNASWP work acknowledged

‘MILF Manor’ is queasy reality TV

Suva reigns in Vulaca tournament

Ba stuns Rewa, semi-finalists confirmed

Tailevu Naitasiri into last four

Labasa keeps semi-final hopes alive

Ukraine will fight for Bakhmut ‘as long as we can’: Zelenskyy

Northern flooding claims man’s life

Walk-in cooler and freezer improves laboratory’s storage

Suva through to Extra futsal semi-final

Nasese road work to complete this year

Raiwai teams aiming to bring back their glory days

Man arrested, but motive unknown in Dallas Zoo monkey theft

Roosters pair ruled out for Maori

Turnout for Cancer walk encouraging

Elon Musk found not guilty of fraud over Tesla tweet

Middle and long distance revival for Athletics Fiji

New experience for Savusavu futsal

Opposition MPs missing from reception

FHEC told to rebrand

Fulham holds Chelsea

Sam Smith 'truly overwhelmed' by number one album Gloria

Parents urged to be more compassionate

Saneem questions legality of name on watch list

Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease far below

Austin Butler’s costar Dave Bautista says the Elvis accent isn’t in ‘Dune’ sequel

Mafia boss found working as pizza boss after 16 years on the run

Plans outlined for sugar sector

Nadi upsets Lami in second Extra futsal pool match

Delainavesi White on a mission

Government plans to review education system

Economic growth to continue: Westpac Fiji

Four Fijians in Reds squad for trial match

FLP leader calls for investigation against FICAC Commissioner

First ever parametric micro insurance paid out

Vanessa Hudgens engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker

US halts Blinken China visit after spy balloon row

Turkey summons nine Western ambassadors over security alerts

Possibility of a mini budget: Rabuka

Radrodro clarifies TELS miscommunication

Hunt for Bati coach starts

New players on show at Vulaca tournament

Tourism Fiji partners with Waste Recyclers

New targeted strategy to assist the vulnerable

FNU Chancellor and council members resign

FICAC confirms receiving complaint against former SOE

Man charged for death of daughter's boyfriend

$3K boost for Suva futsal

EU’s top brass prepares for summit with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Missing fishermen reunites with family

Money belongs to hardworking citizens, Judge tells Prakash

President urges government to uphold rule of law, Parliament opens

GCC meets in May

Silktails youngster out for six months

Selected Standing Orders waived

Sulua hopes to impress national selectors

Suva coach trusts his squad

Former MP handed partial suspended sentence

Three reported missing at sea

Government drafts plans for revival of Health and Medical sector

Lisa Marie Presley leaves behind a music fortune and a family dispute

US tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

Labasa town flooded

Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

BBC News channel announces chief presenter line-up for revamp

Israel says Sudan peace deal to be signed in Washington

Rita Ora ‘guided’ Taika Waititi when choosing engagement rings

Israel and Sudan finalize text of peace agreement, says Israeli foreign minister

Apple's lower iPhone sales drive first profit miss since 2016

Saneem referred to FICAC

Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight

US secures deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China

Jessica Simpson reveals secret romance with ‘massive movie star’

Beyoncé ticket rush begins as pre-sale opens for UK tour dates

Russian President Vladimir Putin compares Ukraine invasion to Stalingrad fight against Nazi Germany

Australia Won’t Put King Charles on Its 5-Dollar Bill

Police ban planned Quran burning protest in Norway

Kim Petras talks religion, trans community ahead of Grammys

FSC’s losses accumulates into millions: Sugar Minister

Tikoduadua pledges support to RFMF

Fisherman denied bail

Government focuses on the health sector: Rabuka

Reviews expected in banking process

Consultative approach needed: Qereqeretabua

There’s no doubting he loves Aotearoa

28 new COVID-19 cases

Youth empowerment for new FNRL Chair

94 percent of FDB’s portfolio in MSME and agriculture

Army shifts focus to Nawaka 7s

Wins for Labasa, Suva and Rewa in Futsal IDC

Bus service and road condition concerns villagers

Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury

46-point first quarter sends Celtics past Nets

Stall on Samoan seasonal worker scheme 'a huge letdown'

Stability of the RFMF guarantees national stability: Tikoduadua

Salesi Temo sworn in as Acting Chief Justice

Bainimarama lied in Parliament, NFP claims

Cotter resigns

Cokanasiga extends stay with Bath

Children’s Hospital performs 100th surgery

Matarerega returns to Suva

Labasa a hive of activity for back-to-school shopping

US seeks deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China

Dolly Parton latest celebrity to be targeted in online scam

Jones may give Vunivalu another chance

Working people falling into the debt cycle

Focus on reducing the cost of living: Narube

Young Bobo joins Suva football

Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban ‘Latinx’ term

Collaboration is critical in preparing for tsunamis

MSME makes an 18% GDP contribution

Alec Baldwin scheduled for court on charges in set death

Muaivuso villagers welcome water assistance

Kylian Mbappe suffer injury as PSG win

RFMF accords traditional welcome to Tikoduadua