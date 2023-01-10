Entertainment

Betty-Anne Monga recognised for decades of service to Kiwi music

NZ Herald

January 10, 2023 7:30 am

[Source: NZ Herald]

Betty-Anne Monga, the front person of Aotearoa soul band Ardijah, has been recognised for her services to music in the 2023 New Year Honours.

Monga, who is Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāiterangi, Tainui and Tūwharetoa, was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

In an interview with AudioCulture in 2018, Monga — whose maiden name is Hill — said she was one of eight kids and that her family moved to Auckland from Tauranga when she was 3.

Article continues after advertisement

Her mother was a soprano and her father played the banjo. “He was terrible,” she said.

Monga said her first attempt at singing was at Kōwhai Intermediate in the central Auckland suburb of Kingsland.

“That was Betty’s Group, the name was only because I played guitar. It was a harmony group, three Samoans and I was the Māori girl.”

With husband Ryan Monga and Ardijah’s band members, they pioneered the mainstream popularity of Polynesian music in Aotearoa, achieving six top-20 singles and albums reaching Top Ten chart status.

Ardijah have received numerous awards, including the Industry Achievement Award at the Waiata Māori Music Awards, Album of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Pacific Music Awards, and Female Vocalist of the Year at the New Zealand Music Awards.

Over the past decade, Monga has helped raise the profile of young emerging artists under the umbrella of Matariki celebrations, Pacific Diva’s concert series and Auckland Arts Festival 2021.

She has supported fundraising causes, including aid for Samoa following the 2009 tsunami and the Alofa mo Samoa Trust to support measles-affected families in 2020. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she used her profile to support and perform at the Vax My Waka vaccination event.

Ardijah continue to be in demand, performing regularly at festivals. Their next gig is at Summer Frequencies in Gisborne on Friday, January 13.

Problems arising from labor migration need to be addressed

Police recover body of man reported missing

More support needed for back-to-school

Outsource Fiji to host a Symposium in New Zealand

Ministry concerned over drowning incidents

Taveuni lady expands kava business

IDIL ongoing program boost iTaukei Ministry approach

Bodies of three from Korociri recovered

Continuity of essential services critical: Tuisawau

Drugs, a national issue: Tikoduadua

FHTA excited to work with government

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro admitted to hospital, wife says

Dead NASA satellite returns to Earth after 38 years

Avatar: The Way of Water grosses $US1.7 billion

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia, tsunami warning for local islands

Betty-Anne Monga recognised for decades of service to Kiwi music

Thailand makes U-turn on COVID vaccination rule for visitors

GP who nearly died from Covid becomes folk song hero

Norton, O’Driscoll on founder’s wish list

Ikanikoda after fifth Coral Coast 7s title

Vakavotu carrying on father’s legacy

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child

China says it carried out more military drills around Taiwan

Wales captain retires from football aged 33

Cold and fog cause chaos in northern India

Two women’s pools for Coral Coast 7s

Island Breeze Rugby Plus back after two years

Deoji opens in Labasa

Go Karts Fiji provides new experience to Fijians

Elton John fan excited to watch legend live

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

Elon Musk confirms huge change to Twitter

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Musk wants trial in Texas - not California

Remain vigilant: Fiji Met Service

Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil’s top government offices

Co-operative to be formed to assist members

'M3gan' dolls up with $30.2M while 'Avatar' stays No. 1

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

Adam Rich, former Eight Is Enough child star, dies at 54

Fresh faces for Dominion Brothers

Training and Education need to be aligned

Stop fighting on social media: PM

Humble beginnings bind Fiji U17

China assures good relations with government

Single-use cutlery and plates to be banned in England

Aaron Cruden red carded for ugly clean-out on Faf de Klerk

Unfair dismissal of workers to be investigated: Rabuka

FCOSS monitors families recovering from pandemic

Dozens killed after buses collide in central Senegal

Wizards of Waverly Place's Dan Benson Explains Why He Moved to Adult Entertainment

Polls close in Benin parliamentary election

Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow

Prince Harry says he doesn’t want history to repeat itself and ‘to be a single dad

Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Stevenage stun Villa

Olympic rower Hannah Osbourne marries Anthony Allen: ‘The most perfect day’

Brendan Fraser Is Perfect For Marvel's Most Powerful Avenger

Ukraine denies Russian claim it killed 600 soldiers

Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group

Extradition of ‘El Chapo’ son to the US halted after 29 killed in arrest operation

Black Panther 2 Concept Art Reveals Nixed Return of Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi

Virginia shooting of teacher by six-year-old ‘not accidental’, authorities say

Woman dies in road mishap

Missing teens reunited with families

Lisa Rinna is leaving ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers, break into Brazilian Congress and presidential palace

40 dead, many injured in Senegal bus crash, president says

Dave Bautista has ‘relief’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ role is over

‘The money is gone’: Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX

Germany detains Iranian national suspected of planning a terror attack

Hugh Jackman really doesn’t want Ryan Reynolds to get an Oscar nomination

Taniguchi files for judicial review

Existing senior citizen programmes to be reviewed

Tikoduadua ready to work with partners on various issues

Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident

Injera excited to be part of Coral Coast 7s

AG to appoint SG and Chief Registrar

Fiji playing style vital for Baby Bula Boys

Chinese community welcomes new government

Rabuka pleads for support, advises MPs not to be vindictive

China reopens borders to tourists after three years of Covid closure

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Ministry lacks technical expertise: Rayalu

LinkedIn is having a moment thanks to a wave of layoffs

Former British & Irish Lions player Ken Scotland dies aged 86

FBOA calls for a review of e-ticketing system

Villagers urged to build resilience

PM yet to move into official residence

TKO win for Davis against Garcia

Castaways revealed for Treasure Island: Fans v Faves

Fan outrage at Susan Meachen, the romance novelist accused of faking her death

Top spy freed in US after more than 20 years

Body of child recovered, another still missing

Thanksgiving service draws big crowd

Naiqama excited about Coral Coast 7s

Welfare of senior citizens a major focus: Tabuya

Investment to help reduce import bill

Netflix confirms second season of Wednesday

Wallabies hopes slowly slipping from Vunivalu

Seven traders warned of prosecution

China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID

Thousands of Israelis protest new government’s policies

Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan’s bail hearing adjourned till January 9

Naikabula hat-trick in Japan, Fijians shine

No corporal punishment, assures PM

Kamikamica meets REALB Registrar

Fiji is positioned to capitalize on its brand: Gavoka

India wins series

Faith-based teachers to be allowed in schools

California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods

Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation, Bloomberg reports

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Hollywood Walk of Fame

Liverpool and Wolves forced to settle for replay

Kevin McCarthy elected US House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

Rapper Young Thug to go to trial in gang, racketeering case

Amidst protests against Pathaan, FWICE urges the government to act against ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign

Government to follow due process: Rabuka

Some Fiji 7s squad members to play at Coral Coast 7s

Tuisawau emphasizes on annual reports

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics

Golden Globes back on TV

Kane a goal away from club record

Windass double for Sheff Wed knocks out Newcastle

Ministry to review school programs

Iran hangs two more protesters

Journalists held over film of president appearing to wet himself

Djokovic through to final in Adelaide

Newcastle Falcons secure record win over Leicester Tigers

Rohit Shetty suffers minor injury on the sets of Indian Police Force

Samsung profits plunge as demand for gadgets slows

Real Madrid miss chance to go top with loss to Villarreal

Subway train collision in Mexico City kills 1, injures 57

Venus Williams pulls out of Australian Open

Prince Harry says he was bigoted before he met Meghan

France coach extends contract to 2026

Woman dies while two children are missing

FRA contractors work on hold

Koroisau a timely boost for West Tigers

Silktails sign Reuben

Increase in Leptospirosis and Dengue cases

FBC Board happy to assist: Singh

Discussions on forgiving student loans continue

Fiji to grow its tourism market with China

COVID variant detected, Government to decide on ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy

Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war

Boy aged six detained after shooting teacher in US

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ cast push back against hate, threats

Gollings not risking senior players

Twenty-nine killed during arrest of El Chapo's son

Chess stars confirmed for Blitz Championship

NGOHR calls for immediate halt of fear mongering politics

No severe weather threat, PM briefed by Fiji Meteorological Services

Jen Shah of ‘Real Housewives’ gets 6 1/2-year prison term

Providing effective and efficient services for all: Tuisawau

Pop star hits number one after gaining independence from major label

Body of Kenyan fashion designer dumped in metal box

Widespread damage to California coast in wake of major storms

King 7s Select all set for Coral Coast 7s

Rashford shines as Man Utd beat Everton in FA Cup

Capital Gains Tax exemptions to be investigated

Opera tour cancelled due to arts funding cuts

Owen Farrell clinches win with late drop-goal

Farmer drowns in Tailevu

Draunidalo privileged to be part of COC

'Mad Dogs' legendary surfer killed in Portugal's giant waves

Vosagaga inspired by Nalaubu

Mercy Commission to be on agenda in COC meeting

Harry has turned against military, says ex-commander

Alleged drug peddlers in Labasa arrested

Thrilling draw between Pakistan and New Zealand

Discussions held on labor market

Teenage girls on missing persons list

Writer Hanif Kureishi seriously injured in fall

Trump sued for wrongful death on second anniversary of January 6 riot

China COVID: Young people self-infect as fears for elderly grow

Russians accused of opening fire despite Putin’s unilateral truce

Diana's absence is biggest presence in Harry's memoir

Free bus fare and tuition to continue

COMPOL briefs Tikoduadua on disaster preparedness

China ‘under-representing’ true impact of Covid outbreak, WHO says

PSC to discuss role of Permanent Secretaries: AG

Fijians warned against crypto currency risks

MoE to undergo changes

Champs ready to defend Coral Coast 7s title

Kerevi and Cooper included by Rennie

ASB Classic sorry for Raducanu but stand by indoor courts

Release of Maidaan postponed after Ajay Devgn requests Boney Kapoor to release it after Bholaa

Provide evidence if not face the law together

Probe on political appointments: Rabuka

Complaint lodged against Opposition Leader

Twitter hacked, 200 million email addresses leaked

Teenage girls on missing persons list

House fire leaves two families homeless

Quavo releases moving Takeoff tribute song

New COVID variant detected at Fiji’s border

Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month

O’Connor resigns as FRU CEO

South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban

Silktails confirm eight home games in Fiji