BamBam appears, Jackson criticizes K-Pop

GOT7’s Jackson Wang extended his support to BamBam after alarming posts from the latter raised concern among fans. BamBam shared cryptic posts over the weekend, suggesting he wouldn’t be around in 2025 and hinting at emotional struggles.

Jackson posted a heartfelt message on X, reaching out to BamBam and offering his support during this challenging time. Fans continue to express their concern for BamBam’s mental well-being. Wang responded to BamBam’s recent post, where he shared Justin Bieber’s song Changes. Jackson called out the tough K-pop industry and reassured BamBam that he’s not alone. He reminded him of the love and support from GOT7 members and their fans.

Recently, BamBam made his first public appearance following his recent posts hinting that he’s going through a tough time. The rapper was seen in Thailand, where his family lives, suggesting he was heading home to be with them. Greeted by his brother, several videos on social media show BamBam leaving the airport.

On the work front, Kunpimook Bhuwakul, known as BamBam, is set to make his highly anticipated tour in India. The Thai rapper recently announced his solo tour, the BamBam (BAMESIS) SHOWCASE TOUR, scheduled for later this year in Mumbai. This marks his first visit to India since his debut in 2014.

The K-pop sensation shared an exciting itinerary for his Showcase Tour, revealing that a fan-signing event is scheduled for December 15 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

BamBam made his solo debut with RIBBON in July 2021 and has been expanding his discography with impressive releases, including Who Are You and Sour & Sweet.