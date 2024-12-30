Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is “huge fan” of Allu Arjun

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently expressed his admiration for South Indian superstar Allu Arjun during an episode of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

While interacting with a contestant, Bachchan revealed that he is a “huge fan” of Arjun but emphasized that he would not like to be compared to the star.

During Season 16 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a homemaker from Kolkata, Rajni Barniwal, was a contestant on the hot seat.

In the course of their conversation, Rajni mentioned her admiration for both Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun. Responding humorously, Bachchan quipped, “Naming me won’t make a difference now,” eliciting laughter from the audience.

However, the contestant was earnest in her response, stating, “Sir, I am a fan of both Allu Arjun and you.” This prompted the host to discuss his thoughts on Arjun’s talent and popularity.

“Allu Arjun is an incredibly talented artist, and the recognition he has received is well-deserved. I’m also a huge fan of his. Recently, his movie was released (Pushpa 2: The Rule), and if you haven’t seen it yet, you should watch it. But don’t compare me to him,” Bachchan remarked.

Contestant Highlights Similarities

The conversation took an endearing turn when Rajni pointed out the similarities between the two actors. She said, “When you perform comedy scenes, both of you bite your collar and blink your eyes. You also have a similar richness in your voices.” Bachchan chuckled and playfully asked when he had done so. Rajni reminded him of his performance in Amar Akbar Anthony. She further shared her dream to meet Arjun, adding that meeting Bachchan had fulfilled another of her lifelong wishes.