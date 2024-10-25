Aamir Khan stars as Kishore Kumar

[Source: Abp Live]

Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly been approached for a biopic on the legendary actor-singer Kishore Kumar, which will be directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu. According to Buzz, Khan and Basu have been in talks with producer Bhushan Kumar regarding the project.

When asked about Aamir being considered for the role, Kishore Kumar’s son, singer Amit Kumar, commented, “Nothing is finalized. As per our legal team’s order, we can’t mention any developments.”

The source also added, “Aamir has six films under consideration. While the scripts for the Kishore Kumar biopic, Ujjwal Nikam biopic, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy are locked, ‘Ghajini 2’, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next, and Zoya Akhtar’s next are still in development. Out of these six films, he will do three for sure and might drop the other three.”

Efforts to reach Amit Kumar and Anurag Basu for further comments were unsuccessful.